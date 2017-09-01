बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हिमाचल में भारी बारिश का कहर, दंपति समेत चार की मौत
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 07:02 PM IST
हिमाचल में पिछले दिन से लगातार जारी भारी बारिश से भूस्खलन और पेड़ गिरने से चार लोगों की जान चली गई। तीन लोग घायल हुए हैं। शुक्रवार दोपहर एक बजे बिलासपुर से कल्लर की तरफ जा रही कार गंभरोला पुल के पास पहाड़ी से गिरी चट्टान की चपेट में आ गई। चट्टान समेत कार खाई में गिर गई।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
