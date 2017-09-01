Download App
kavya kavya

हिमाचल में भारी बारिश का कहर, दंपति समेत चार की मौत

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, बिलासपुर/राजगढ़/शिमला

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 07:02 PM IST
himachal weather heavy rain and landslide four died

हिमाचल में पिछले दिन से लगातार जारी भारी बारिश से भूस्खलन और पेड़ गिरने से चार लोगों की जान चली गई। तीन लोग घायल हुए हैं। शुक्रवार दोपहर एक बजे बिलासपुर से कल्लर की तरफ जा रही कार गंभरोला पुल के पास पहाड़ी से गिरी चट्टान की चपेट में आ गई। चट्टान समेत कार खाई में गिर गई।

himachal weather rain in himachal

