बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तिरंगे में शहीद को लिपटा देख रोया पूरा गांव, मासूम बेटे ने दी मुखाग्नि
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Himachal Pradesh
›
Shimla
›
Himachal Mandi Martyr Inder Singh cremated with full military honours
{"_id":"5a0c254f4f1c1b8e698bb996","slug":"himachal-mandi-martyr-inder-singh-cremated-with-full-military-honours","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093f\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935, \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0928\u093f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 05:00 PM IST
मणिपुर के चंदेल जिले के महामनी गांव में आईईडी ब्लास्ट में शहीद हुए मंडी के अपर पंडोह गांव के जवान राइफल मैन इंद्र सिंह का पार्थिव शरीर तीसरे दिन बुधवार सुबह उनके घर पहुंचाया गया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0adc4b4f1c1b9f678bb376","slug":"what-is-tej-bahadur-yadav-doing-now-know-all","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917' \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0a9df14f1c1b6f548bcfa0","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-cashless-transaction-online-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0bea284f1c1b68678bbc2c","slug":"pradyuman-murder-case-accused-student-asked-for-books-from-parents-but-they-do-not-bring","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0911\u092c\u094d\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c, \u0928\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!