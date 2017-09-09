बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शिंदे का वेलकम करने पहुंचे कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता आपस में भिड़े, खूब चले लात-घूंसे
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 09:16 PM IST
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 09:16 PM IST
कांग्रेस के प्रदेश प्रभारी सुशील कुमार शिंदे का वेलकम करने कार्यकर्ता आपस में भिड़ गए। कार्यकर्ताओं ने खूब लात-घूंसे बरसाए। मामला हिमाचल के चंबा जिले का है। शहर के मुख्य चौक में उस वक्त लोगों को भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी जब कांग्रेस के प्रदेश प्रभारी सुशील कुमार शिंदे का वेलकम करने पहुंचे कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने अपने ही एक युवा कार्यकर्ता की धुनाई कर दी। इस युवा कार्यकर्ता ने वरिष्ठ नेता के नाम से नारे नहीं लगाए। बस यही बात इन कार्यकर्ताओं को नहीं पची और इस युवा कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता पर लात घूसों की बरसात कर दी।
