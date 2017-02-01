बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नहीं चले धवन-गंभीर के बल्ले, ईशांत भी फेल, इस टीम से हार गए
Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 12:50 PM IST
टीम इंडिया के स्टार बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन और गौतम गंभीर का फ्लॉफ शो जारी है। वहीं, युवा उन्मुक्त चंद और पवन नेगी भी कुछ कमाल नहीं दिखा पा रहे हैं। इनकी दिल्ली की टीम एक कमजोर आंकी जा रही टीम से हार गई।
