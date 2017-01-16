बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हिमाचल में भारी हिमपात, शिमला में 27 सालों का रिकॉर्ड टूटा, 370 सड़कें ठप
{"_id":"587cf3534f1c1b3603eff031","slug":"heavy-snowfall-in-shimla-broke-27-years-old-record","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u092a\u093e\u0924, \u0936\u093f\u092e\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 27 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e, 370 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947\u0902 \u0920\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 10:21 PM IST
हिमाचल में दस दिन के भीतर दूसरी बार भारी बर्फबारी हुई है। शिमला, मनाली, डलहौली समेत प्रदेश के विभिन्न इलाके बर्फ से लकदक हो गए हैं। जनजातीय क्षेत्र पूरी तरह से बर्फ के आगोश आ गए हैं। चार दिन पूर्व बहाल हुए अपर शिमला का भारी बर्फबारी के चलते राजधानी से फिर संपर्क कट गया है। शिमला, चंबा, मंडी, कुल्लू और सिरमौर जिलों में कई क्षेत्र अलग-थलग पड़ गए हैं।
