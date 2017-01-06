बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हिमाचल में भारी हिमपात, शिमला-मनाली में भी बर्फबारी, कई गाड़ियां फंसी
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 07:11 PM IST
हिमाचल में भारी हिमपात के चलते कई इलाकों में यातायात व संचार व्यवस्था ठप हो गई है। किन्नौर, लाहौल स्पीति के उपरी इलाके बर्फबारी के चलते दुनिया से कट गए हैं। यहां की पहाड़ियों पर सुबह से ही भारी हिमपात हो रहा है। वहीं, शिमला और मनाली में भी बर्फबारी शुरू हो गई है।
