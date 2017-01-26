बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हिमाचल में भारी बर्फबारी, कई इलाकों में ब्लैकआउट, बंद किए गए स्कूल
Heavy Snowfall and Rainfall Continues in Himachal.
Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 01:31 PM IST
हिमाचल के पहाड़ फिर बर्फबारी से ढक गए हैं। लाहौल घाटी समेत प्रदेश के कई इलाकों में लगातार तीन दिन से भारी बर्फबारी हो रही है। रोहतांग, लाहौल स्पीति और किन्नौर की पहाड़ियों पर सात फीट से ज्यादा ताजा हिमपात होने की सूचना है।
