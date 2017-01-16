बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आग ने किया बेघर, अब आसमान से भी बरसी 'आफत', रो रहा पूरा गांव
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 07:44 PM IST
पहले आग ने पूरा गांव जलाकर राख कर दिया। अब आसमान से भी आफत की बर्फबारी बरस रही है। शिमला के तांगणू गांव में आग से झ़ुलसे लोग अब ठंड में कांपने को मजबूर है। यहां भारी बर्फबारी ने गांववालों को बड़ी मुसीबत में डाल दिया है। करीब दो फीट बर्फ में दबे घरों को देखकर गांववाले रोने को मजबूर है।
