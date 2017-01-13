बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इन तस्वीरों को देखकर पेट पकड़कर हंसेगे आप
Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 12:50 PM IST
Photo Credit: नरेश भारद्वाज
हिमाचल में बर्फबारी के बाद ऐसे हालात बन गए हैं कि हर रोज ऐसी तस्वीरें सामने आ रही हैं जिन्हें देखकर आप भी पेट पकड़कर हंसेगे। ये तस्वीर कुफरी की है जहां घोड़ा बर्फ से फिसला तो सवारी कर रहे जनाब भी औंधे मुंह गिरे।
