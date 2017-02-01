बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हिमाचल की वादियों में ताजा बर्फबारी, जन्नत जैसे दिख रहे हैं ये पहाड़, तस्वीरें
Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 12:50 PM IST
Photo Credit: अशोक राणा, लाहौल स्पीति
हिमाचल की पहाड़ियों पर फिर ताजा हिमपात हुआ है। हालांकि अब मौसम खुलने से लोगों को राहत मिली है। वहीं, बर्फ से लकदक पहाड़ जन्नत से दिख रहे हैं। आइए हम आपको दिखाते हैं कैसा से यहां का नजारा-
