बर्फ से लकदक हुए पहाड़, अगले 3 दिन भारी बर्फबारी की चेतावनी, अलर्ट जारी
Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 05:22 PM IST
Photo Credit: फोटो: अजय कुमार, दिनेश जस्पा, अशोक राणा
हिमाचल के 8 जिलों में भारी बारिश और बर्फबारी होने की चेतावनी जारी की गई है। प्रशासन ने अलर्ट भी जारी कर दिया है। वहीं ताजा बर्फबारी के बाद हिमाचल के कई इलाके बाहरी दुनिया से कट गए हैं। बर्फबारी की ये ताजा तस्वीरें कोकसर, जसरथ और मनाली के साथ लगते क्षेत्रों की हैं।
