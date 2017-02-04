बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पहली नौकरी में मिली थी इतनी तनख्वाह कि खुशी से उछल पड़े थे खली
Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 04:32 PM IST
क्या आप जानते हैं कि आज के करोड़पति खली को पहली नौकरी में कितनी सैलरी मिली थी। पहली कमाई पाकर खली खुशी से उछल पड़े थे। कहानी ऐसी है कि आप खली को सलाम करेंगे। आइए जानते हैं पूरी कहानी-
