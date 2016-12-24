बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नोटबंदी: यहां लाइनों में खड़े लोगों की मददगार बनी कांग्रेस, सब हैरान
Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 12:09 AM IST
मोदी सरकार के नोटबंदी के फैसले का विरोध करने वाली कांग्रेस अबकी बार लाइन में खड़े लोगों के लिए राहत लेकर आई। कांग्रेस की इस पहल से सभी हैरान थे। आइए जानते हैं कैसे कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता राहत लेकर आए।
