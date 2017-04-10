बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Redmi फोन की ऑनलाइन बुकिंग में आई नई परेशानी, ग्राहक परेशान
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Himachal Pradesh
›
Shimla
›
Delay in Delivery of Redmi Mobiles.
{"_id":"58eb59834f1c1b9e36cf52f3","slug":"delay-in-delivery-of-redmi-mobiles","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Redmi \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092c\u0941\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 04:26 PM IST
Redmi कंपनी के मोबाइल सेटों ने इन दिनों धूम मचा रखी है लेकिन ग्राहकों को अभी ये मोबाइल सिर्फ ऑनलाइन ही मिल पा रहे हैं। मगर अब ऑनलाइन बुकिंग में ग्राहकों को नई परेशानी आ रही है। आइए हम आपको बताते हैं-
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58eb4d9f4f1c1b6137cf517f","slug":"petrol-pumps-to-remain-shut-on-every-sunday-from-may-10-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0903 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58eb60004f1c1b6137cf5337","slug":"diya-aur-baati-hum-fame-anas-rashid-engagement-with-heena-iqbal-14-years-younger-to-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Photos: 14 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b '\u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e-\u092c\u093e\u0924\u0940..' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0942\u0920\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e2a3c84f1c1b00705b438a","slug":"bs-3-re-sale-value-will-be-zero","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0932\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u090f\u0938-3 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928, \u0905\u092c \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top