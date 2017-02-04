बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जिला परिषद सदस्य ने 3 बच्चों समेत निगला जहर, चारों की मौत, तस्वीरें
Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 11:47 AM IST
हिमाचल के कांगड़ा में देर रात बड़ी घटना हो गई। यहां जिला परिषद सदस्य ने अपने तीन बच्चों समेत जहर निगलकर आत्महत्या कर ली। देर रात हुई इस घटना से सनसनी फैल गई है। जिला परिषद सदस्य यहां ज्वालामुखी में एक प्राइवेट गेस्ट हाउस में ठहरी हुई थी।
