तस्वीरें: तिरंगे में लिपटे जवान को देख फूट-फूटकर रोया पूरा गांव
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 11:00 PM IST
चार दिन बाद मंडी जिले के गोहर उपमंडल के दाड़ी गांव के सब इंस्पेक्टर धनदेव का शव लेकर पहुंचे एसएसबी जवानों से परिजनों और ग्रामीणों ने शव लेने से इंकार कर दिया है। कहा कि पहले बताओ धनदेव की मौत कैसे हुई है, तभी शव लेंगे। नाचन के विधायक विनोद कुमार ने भी एसएसबी के अधिकारियों से सब इंस्पेक्टर धनदेव की मौत का कारण सार्वजनिक करने की मांग उठाई। काफी देर तक माहौल तनावपूर्ण रहा।
