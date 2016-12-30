बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नोटबंदी से राहत देने के लिए कांग्रेस का नया फॉर्मूला, रखी ये 10 मांगें
Updated Fri, 30 Dec 2016 12:01 AM IST
नोटबंदी के फैसले का विरोध कर रही कांग्रेस ने अब इससे राहत देने के लिए नया फॉर्मूला निकाला है। पार्टी ने 10 ऐसी मांगें रखी हैं जो जनता को राहत दे सकती है। इसके लिए कांग्रेस 9 जनवरी को देशव्यापी प्रदर्शन भी करने वाली है। आइए जानते हैं क्या हैं ये 10 मांगें-
