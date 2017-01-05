बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सरकार की अनोखी मुहिम, शिकायत करो और एक हजार ईनाम पाओ
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Himachal Pradesh
›
Shimla
›
Complaint Against HRTC Employees and Get 1000 Prize.
{"_id":"586e3ddb4f1c1b1c7e15a7e1","slug":"complaint-against-hrtc-employees-and-get-1000-prize","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0939\u093f\u092e, \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u094b \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0908\u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0913","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 10:48 PM IST
सरकार ने परिवहन सुविधा को सुदृढ़ करने के लिए नई कवायद शुरू की है। महज एक शिकायत करने पर ही आपको एक हजार रुपए का ईनाम दिया जाएगा। यह नकद पुरस्कार तुरंत आपको दिया जाएगा। आइए जानते हैं क्या है ये नई योजना-
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586e63064f1c1b0765158f06","slug":"11-bodies-burried-in-amethi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908\u0902 11 \u0932\u093e\u0936\u0947\u0902, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586e222b4f1c1b4436158ca6","slug":"11-people-murdered-in-amethi-mystery-unsolved","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0920\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 11 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0917\u0947\u091f \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586de2e34f1c1b4436158a35","slug":"bsp-releases-list-of-100-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 100 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"586e3b004f1c1bdd69159969","slug":"himachal-congress-protest-against-demonetization-on-7th-january","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b 7 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u0930\u0923\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top