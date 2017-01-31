आपका शहर Close

तस्वीरें: पुलिस देखते ही मंडप से भागा दूल्हा और बाराती, वजह चौंकाने वाली

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंबा

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 12:13 AM IST
child marriage case in chamba himachal pradesh

लग्न की तैयारी हो रही थी। पंडित फेरे करवाने ही वाला था तभी पुलिस पहुंची और मंडप से दूल्हा और बाराती भाग खड़े हुए। शादी रुकने पर लड़की के परिजनों ने खूब हंगामा किया। जिस समय हंगामा हुआ शादी समारोह में बड़ी संख्या में लोग पहुंचे हुए थे। लड़की के बयान भी दर्ज किए गए हैं। मौके से दूल्हा पक्ष फरार था। फिलहाल किसी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज नहीं किया गया है।

child marriage case in chamba child marriage case in chamba himachal pradesh

