गुड़िया केस: इस पुलिस अफसर की गिरफ्तारी से मचा सबसे ज्यादा हड़कंप, नेता भी परेशान
Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 11:37 AM IST
शिमला के गुड़िया गैंगरेप एंड मर्डर केस में सीबीआई ने हिमाचल पुलिस के आठ बड़े अफसरों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। ये अफसर उस एसआईटी का हिस्सा थे जिसे इस मामले की जांच के लिए बनाया गया था। लेकिन अब पूरी एसआईटी ही जेल की सलाखों के पीछे चली गई। इनमें एक अफसर ऐसा है जिसकी गिरफ्तारी से सबसे ज्यादा हड़कंप मचा हुआ है।
