हिमाचल: चालक मान लेता यात्रियों की बात, तो नहीं जातीं 10 जानें
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 12:40 PM IST
अमृतसर से मां ज्वालामुखी के दर्शन के लिए सारी रात बस में सफर कर चिंतपूर्णी पहुंचे श्रद्धालुओं को क्या पता था कि यह सफर उनको गहरे जख्म दे जाएगा। बात दें हिमाचल के कांगड़ा के ढलियारा में बस गिरने से 10 लोगों की मौत हुई है जबकि 70 घायल हैं।
