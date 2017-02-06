आपका शहर Close

BSNL का 6 रुपये में बंपर ऑफर, जल्दी करें कहीं मौका हाथ से छूट न जाए

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, शिमला

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 06:01 PM IST
bsnl bumper offer get 100 rupee talktime by purchasing sim in just 6 rupees

बीएसएनएल अपने उपभोक्ताओं के लिए तगड़ा ऑफर लेकर आया है। देश की सबसे बड़ी दूरसंचार सेवा प्रदाता कंपनी बीएसएनएल ने सिर्फ 6 रुपये में बंपर ऑफर लॉन्च किया है। आप भी जल्दी से इसका फायदा उठाइए।

