बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
T-20 मैच: फिल्मी सितारों को हराने उतरे थे नेता, बुरी तरह से पिट कर लौटे
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Himachal Pradesh
›
Shimla
›
Bollywood Stars and Politicians Match at Dharamshala Stadium
{"_id":"58ea0eaa4f1c1b9d285b465c","slug":"bollywood-stars-and-politicians-match-at-dharamshala-stadium","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"T-20 \u092e\u0948\u091a: \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e, \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 08:55 PM IST
फिल्मी सितारों को रोमांचक मुकाबले में हराने उतरे नेताओं का हाल खराब हो गया। धर्मशाला मैदान पर बॉबी दयोल की टीम ने ऐसा कहर बरपाया कि नेता देखते ही रह गए। आइए जानते हैं किस नेता और किस स्टार ने किया धमाल-
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58e2a3c84f1c1b00705b438a","slug":"bs-3-re-sale-value-will-be-zero","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0932\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u090f\u0938-3 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928, \u0905\u092c \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58ea0d064f1c1b9d285b4633","slug":"an-unknown-letter-opens-the-mystry-of-girls-grave-in-faridabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0917\u0941\u092e\u0928\u093e\u092e \u0916\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0924 \u092c\u0928 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e916e54f1c1bac2b5b4594","slug":"bollywood-actors-team-heroes-eleven-wins-t20-match-in-hpca-stadium-dharamshala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f, T-20 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u200d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e\u090f \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092f\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top