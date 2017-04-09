बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: धर्मशाला में टी-20 मैच में फिल्मी सितारों ने छुड़ाए नेताओं के छक्के
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Himachal Pradesh
›
Shimla
›
Bollywood actors team Heroes eleven wins T20 match in Hpca Stadium Dharamshala
{"_id":"58e916e54f1c1bac2b5b4594","slug":"bollywood-actors-team-heroes-eleven-wins-t20-match-in-hpca-stadium-dharamshala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0936\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0940-20 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e\u090f \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 12:02 AM IST
टीबी के खात्मे के लिए अंतर्राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट स्टेडियम धर्मशाला में नेताओं और अभिनेताओं के बीच खेले गए टी-20 मैच में फिल्मी सितारों ने सांसदों के छक्के छुड़ा दिए।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58e916e54f1c1bac2b5b4594","slug":"bollywood-actors-team-heroes-eleven-wins-t20-match-in-hpca-stadium-dharamshala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0936\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0940-20 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e\u090f \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e8a5784f1c1b4c3e5b97b8","slug":"girl-ghost-haunts-neighbors-for-more-than-a-year-in-faridabad-who-tells-the-address-of-her-grave","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0924 \u092c\u0928 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092c\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093e!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e895654f1c1b68625b56e1","slug":"narendra-modi-with-sheikh-hasina-during-ceremonial-reception-at-the-forecourt-of-rashtrapati-bhawan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u0916 \u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top