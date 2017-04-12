बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: सोनू सूद ने की पैराग्लाइडिंग, पत्नी-बेटे के साथ यहां कर रहे मस्ती
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 12:04 AM IST
सलमान खान की सुपरहिट फिल्म ‘दबंग’ में छेदी सिंह के नकारात्मक किरदार से मशहूर हुए बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सोनू सूद ने मंगलवार को धर्मशाला की वादियों में पैराग्लाइडिंग और ट्रैकिंग का लुत्फ उठाया।
