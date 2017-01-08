आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

बर्फ ही बर्फ: हिमाचल में जनजीवन अस्त-व्यस्त, ब्लैकआउट, घरों को भागे सैलानी

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, शिमला

Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 04:06 PM IST
Blackout In Himachal Due To Heavy Snowfall

हिमाचल में भारी बर्फबारी से जनजीवन अस्त व्यस्त हो गया है। राजधानी शिमला में ब्लैकआउट है। सैलानी घरों की ओर भागने लगे हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

heavy snowfall heavy snowfall in himachal

बजट पर आयोग

क्यों न टाला जाए आम बजट! EC ने सरकार से मांगा जवाब

ECI has sought Cabinet Secretary's reply on opposition plea to postpone budget presentation date

Most Viewed

यूपी चुनाव: बसपा ने जारी की 101 प्रत्याशियों की चौथी लिस्ट, यहां देखें

BSP issues its fourth list of candidates for UP election.
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेशन के जोश में टूटी सारी सीमाएं, देखिए युवाओं ने कैसे मनाया जश्न

new year 2017 welcome celebration in delhi ncr and police celebration
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +

शिमला नहीं जा पा रहे तो क्या... इन जगहों पर जाइए स्नोफॉल देखने

heavy snow fall at himachal pradesh, to enjot it go to kasauli, nahan, dagshai and barog
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

﻿