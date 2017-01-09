आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

हिमाचल: चौथे दिन भी ब्लैकआउट, बर्फ हटा रही 195 जेसीबी, निकाले जा रहे सैलानी

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, शिमला

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 12:38 PM IST
BlackOut Continues in Himachal after Heavy Snowfall.

हिमाचल में सोमवार चौथे दिन भी ब्लैकआउट जारी है। कई इलाकों में अभी तक बिजली की सप्लाई दुरुस्त नहीं हो पाई है। शिमला और मनाली समेत कई इलाकों में 72 घंटे से ब्लैकआउट चल रहा है। घरों, दफ्तरों और होटलों में लोग ठंड से ठिठुर रहे हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

shimla news himachal news

सपा का दंगल

मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश ने साबित किया वही हैं सपा के 'बॉस'

akhilesh yadav proves he is the boss of SP.

Most Viewed

इंटरनेट पर आते ही सपना के नए गाने ने मचाया धमाल, एक दिन में वायरल

sapna chaudhary against in headlines due to latest song viral on youtube
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

823 साल बाद फरवरी में बना अद्भुत संयोग, बनेंगे सारे काम

Wonderful coincidence in february after 823 years.
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेशन के जोश में टूटी सारी सीमाएं, देखिए युवाओं ने कैसे मनाया जश्न

new year 2017 welcome celebration in delhi ncr and police celebration
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

﻿