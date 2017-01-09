बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हिमाचल: चौथे दिन भी ब्लैकआउट, बर्फ हटा रही 195 जेसीबी, निकाले जा रहे सैलानी
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 12:38 PM IST
हिमाचल में सोमवार चौथे दिन भी ब्लैकआउट जारी है। कई इलाकों में अभी तक बिजली की सप्लाई दुरुस्त नहीं हो पाई है। शिमला और मनाली समेत कई इलाकों में 72 घंटे से ब्लैकआउट चल रहा है। घरों, दफ्तरों और होटलों में लोग ठंड से ठिठुर रहे हैं।
