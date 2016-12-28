बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नोटबंदी पर बैंकों की बैठक, 50 दिन बाद सामने आई चौंकाने वाली रिपोर्ट
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Himachal Pradesh
›
Shimla
›
Bankers Meeting on Demonetization at Shimla.
{"_id":"5863bd164f1c1b132ceebacd","slug":"bankers-meeting-on-demonetization-at-shimla","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915, 50 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 07:20 PM IST
नोटबंदी के 50 दिन पूरे होने को लेकर बैंकों की बैठक हुई जिसमें सामने आई रिपोर्ट में कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे हुए हैं। आंकड़े जनधन खातों से भी जुड़े हुए हैं। आइए जानते हैं पूरी रिपोर्ट-
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5863933b4f1c1b132ceeb974","slug":"sp-announces-candidates-for-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940 # 2","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58638de94f1c1b741aeec8ba","slug":"sp-candidate-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u094b, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091f\u200c\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940# 1","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586365fc4f1c1b7675eec3c5","slug":"aamir-khan-movie-dangal-real-daughter-geeta-phogat-told-about-a-wish-related-to-husband-pawan-kumar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5863b82e4f1c1b7675eec613","slug":"hp-govt-will-give-relief-to-farmers-who-have-less-than-10-bighas-of-land","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"10 \u092c\u0940\u0918\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5863b55d4f1c1b425ceeb1fd","slug":"bjp-target-hp-govt-on-unemployment-allowance-issue","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0939\u091f \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top