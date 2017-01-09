बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अब एटीएम से नोट निकलना हुए बंद, बैंक भी बेबस, भटक रहे लोग
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 02:53 PM IST
नोटबंदी के बाद अब धीरे धीरे राहत मिलने ही लगी थी कि अचानक अब फिर से एटीएम ठप हो गए हैं। कुछेक एटीएम जो काम भी कर रहे हैं वहां लोगों की लंबी लाइनें लग गई हैं। ज्यादातर एटीएम में कैश तो है लेकिन निकलना बंद हो गया है।
