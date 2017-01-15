आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

भीषण अग्निकांड: 70 घर जलकर राख, 100 से ज्यादा परिवार हुए बेघर

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चिड़गांव (शिमला)

Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 11:50 AM IST
70 houses gutted in Chirgaon Rohru Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल प्रदेश के शिमला जिले के दुर्गम क्षेत्र में स्थित गांव तांगणू में आग लगने से 70 से ज्यादा घर जलकर राख हो गए हैं। अग्निकांड में 53 से अधिक परिवार प्रभावित हुए हैं। एक अनुमान के मुताबिक करोड़ों की संपत्ति का नुकसान बताया जा रहा है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

70 houses gutted houses gutted

विरासत पर रार

खादी ग्रामोद्योग का कैलेंडर: गांधी का चरखा अब पीएम मोदी के हाथ

PM Modi Replaces Mahatma Gandhi Photo in Khadi gramodyog calendar

Most Viewed

लड़कों संग शराब पीने के बाद लड़की हुई बेहोश, उसके बाद जो हुआ वह सोच भी नहीं सकते आप

viral video of a girl who is drinking and partying with boys to give social messages
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

उबले हुए अंडे के भीतर से निकला जहरीला कीड़ा, तस्वीरें

Poisonous worm found in Egg.
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मस्ती करने निकले छात्रों को मिली खौफनाक मौत, लाशें देख रेस्‍क्यू टीमें भी कांपी, तस्वीरें

NIT Student Found Dead in Snowfall at Shikari Devi, live Photos.
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
Bigg Boss : नितिभा होगी घर से बाहर, मनवीर के साथ बढ़ रही थीं नजदीकियां

Bigg Boss : नितिभा होगी घर से बाहर, मनवीर के साथ बढ़ रही थीं नजदीकियां

लाइव टीवी शो में स्वामी ओम के साथ मारपीट, महिला को कही गंदी बातें

लाइव टीवी शो में स्वामी ओम के साथ मारपीट, महिला को कही गंदी बातें

मालदीव में हनीमून मनाने पहुंचा ये टीवी कपल, शेयर की निजी तस्वीरें

मालदीव में हनीमून मनाने पहुंचा ये टीवी कपल, शेयर की निजी तस्वीरें

100वें टेस्ट में हाशिम अमला ने किया कमाल, इन बल्लेबाजों के कल्ब में हुए शामिल

100वें टेस्ट में हाशिम अमला ने किया कमाल, इन बल्लेबाजों के कल्ब में हुए शामिल

﻿