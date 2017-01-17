बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शिमला बसस्टैंड पर हादसा, बस के लिए खड़े लोगों पर गिरा बीम, 4 जख्मी
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 07:04 PM IST
शिमला लोकल बस स्टैंड में दुकानों की डिस्मेंटलिंग के दौरान मंगलवार शाम एक बीम बस के इंतजार में खड़े लोगों पर गिर गया। तीन महिलाओं सहित प्राइवेट बस का एक कंडक्टर बीम की चपेट में आ गया। एक महिला को गंभीर हालत में आईजीएमसी रेफर किया गया है।
