आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

पत्नी के चलते इतने बड़े स्टार बने हैं इरफान, रुला देगी इनकी कहानी

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 10:54 AM IST
Irfan Khan birthday special

इरफान खान सड़क पर थे। उनके पास खाने के लिए कुछ नहीं था, उस वक्त एक लड़की उनकी जिंदगी में आई। पूरी कहानी रुला देगी।  आज उनका बर्थडे हैं, पढ़िए उनके जीवन की ये संघर्षभरी कहानी...

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

irfan khan irfan khan birthday

मेट्रो में चाकू की इजाजत

सीआईएसएफ का बड़ा फैसला, अब दिल्ली मेट्रो में लड़कियां ले जा सकेंगी चाकू

cisf says women can take knife in delhi metro for self defence

Most Viewed

'लैला मैं लैला' पर परफॉर्म कर रही थीं सनी लियोन, तभी हुआ कुछ ऐसा देखते रह गए दर्शक

sunny leone dance performance laila mai laila
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ओम पुरी पहले ही कर चुके थे अपनी मौत की भविष्यवाणी, बता दिया था समय

om puri death prediction
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

शाहरुख ने कहा, 'मेरी बेटी को डेट करना है तो फॉलो करें ये नियम'

Shah Rukh has few rules to be followed to date his daughter
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

इस कॉलेज ने दिए देवानंद और मोहित चौहान जैसे सितारे

Dharamsala college where Bollywood filmstar Dev Anand and singer Mohit Chauhan studied
  • गुरुवार, 16 जून 2016
  • +

जब छात्र ने खुद जांच ली अपनी कॉपी, खुद को दिए 100 में से 100 नंबर

Pappu was doing to his own paper Czech
  • बुधवार, 15 जून 2016
  • +

पूरे 10 विकेट से जीती टीम इंडिया, सीरीज को किया क्लीन स्वीप

LIVE: India vs zimbabwe: 3rd ODI
  • बुधवार, 15 जून 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
कौन लेगा टीम इंडिया में विकेटकीपर एमएस धोनी की जगह

कौन लेगा टीम इंडिया में विकेटकीपर एमएस धोनी की जगह

शाहरुख ने कहा, 'मेरी बेटी को डेट करना है तो फॉलो करें ये नियम'

शाहरुख ने कहा, 'मेरी बेटी को डेट करना है तो फॉलो करें ये नियम'

जब पीएम मोदी की अंगुली कटी तो सलमान खान ने खुद लगाया बैंडेज

जब पीएम मोदी की अंगुली कटी तो सलमान खान ने खुद लगाया बैंडेज

'लैला मैं लैला' पर परफॉर्म कर रही थीं सनी लियोन, तभी हुआ कुछ ऐसा देखते रह गए दर्शक

'लैला मैं लैला' पर परफॉर्म कर रही थीं सनी लियोन, तभी हुआ कुछ ऐसा देखते रह गए दर्शक

﻿