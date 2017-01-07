बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पत्नी के चलते इतने बड़े स्टार बने हैं इरफान, रुला देगी इनकी कहानी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Irfan Khan birthday special
{"_id":"e628990aea9bbdd0390dc890e0b89371","slug":"irfan-khan-birthday-special","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928, \u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 10:54 AM IST
इरफान खान सड़क पर थे। उनके पास खाने के लिए कुछ नहीं था, उस वक्त एक लड़की उनकी जिंदगी में आई। पूरी कहानी रुला देगी। आज उनका बर्थडे हैं, पढ़िए उनके जीवन की ये संघर्षभरी कहानी...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586f51fa4f1c1bb61e159686","slug":"sunny-leone-dance-performance-laila-mai-laila","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0932\u0948\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0948\u0932\u093e' \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928, \u0924\u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586f6be64f1c1bcf57158ad9","slug":"om-puri-death-prediction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0913\u092e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940, \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u092e\u092f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586f3db74f1c1b44361599a1","slug":"shah-rukh-has-few-rules-to-be-followed-to-date-his-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u092b\u0949\u0932\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"576116d94f1c1bb00911ba76","slug":"dharamsala-college-where-bollywood-filmstar-dev-anand-and-singer-mohit-chauhan-studied","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u091a\u094c\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"576114e44f1c1bb26511cb52","slug":"srk-poster-made-by-liquor-bottles","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"576115ef4f1c1beb7111bd46","slug":"pappu-was-doing-to-his-own-paper-czech","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0932\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0949\u092a\u0940, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u090f 100 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0947 100 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5760f7094f1c1bd12a11be5c","slug":"live-india-vs-zimbabwe-3rd-odi","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 10 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0938\u0940\u0930\u0940\u091c \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u092a ","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top