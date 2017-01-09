आपका शहर Close

इंसान ही नहीं, कुत्ते भी चला रहे हैं कार, देखें वीडियो

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 01:18 PM IST
rescue dogs passed driving test

अभी तक इंसानों को ही कार चलाते देखा गया है लेकिन ये जानकर आपको हैरानी होगी कि अब कुत्ते भी कार चला रहे हैं। जी हां, कुत्तों को धरती पर सबसे बुद्धिमान जानवरों में से एक माना जाता है जिसे उन्होंने साबित भी किया। दरअसल, ऑक्लैंड की पशु क्रूरता निवारण सोसाइटी (SPCA) ने रेस्क्यू डॉग्स अपनाने के लिए लोगों को प्रेरित किया। इसके लिए उन्होंने कुत्तों को कार चलाने की ट्रेनिंग दी जिसे रेस्क्यू डॉग्स ने पास भी किया।

