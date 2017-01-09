बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इंसान ही नहीं, कुत्ते भी चला रहे हैं कार, देखें वीडियो
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
News Archives
›
Bizarre News Archives
›
rescue dogs passed driving test
{"_id":"5873399d4f1c1b6529ba885b","slug":"rescue-dogs-passed-driving-test","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Bizarre News Archives","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"bizarre-news-archives"}}
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 01:18 PM IST
अभी तक इंसानों को ही कार चलाते देखा गया है लेकिन ये जानकर आपको हैरानी होगी कि अब कुत्ते भी कार चला रहे हैं। जी हां, कुत्तों को धरती पर सबसे बुद्धिमान जानवरों में से एक माना जाता है जिसे उन्होंने साबित भी किया। दरअसल, ऑक्लैंड की पशु क्रूरता निवारण सोसाइटी (SPCA) ने रेस्क्यू डॉग्स अपनाने के लिए लोगों को प्रेरित किया। इसके लिए उन्होंने कुत्तों को कार चलाने की ट्रेनिंग दी जिसे रेस्क्यू डॉग्स ने पास भी किया।
Also View
{"_id":"5873338b4f1c1b1729ba890b","slug":"photos-of-some-young-people-outside-the-window-shows-a-horrible-view","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936...","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"586f6ca74f1c1b0765159a08","slug":"man-risks-life-to-increase-instagram-followers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u091a\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"587094b94f1c1b945d15b1e5","slug":"baby-born-with-heart-shape-birth-mark","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u0928\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"587099384f1c1ba37815c116","slug":"meet-maybelline-newyork-s-new-makeup-brand-ambassador","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0938\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940\u092b\u0942\u0932 \u0939\u0948! \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top