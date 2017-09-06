बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
घर से निकली थी शॉपिंग के लिए, सड़क पर दिया बच्चे को जन्म, देखें तस्वीरें
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 01:25 AM IST
आए दिन ऐसी खबरें सामने आती रहती हैं कि महिलाएं अस्पताल के गेट या फिर एंबुलेंस में बच्चों को जन्म दे देती हैं। लेकिन इस बार एक चौंकाने वाली खबर चीन से सामने आई है। गुआंगदोंग में खरीददारी करने के लिए निकली एक महिला ने सड़क पर बच्चे को जन्म दे दिया।
