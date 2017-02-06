इंफोसिस इंजीनियर हत्याकांड: फोन पर रासिला के ये थे आखिरी शब्द
पुणे के इंफोसिस कैंपस में महिला इंजीनियर मर्डर में नया खुलासा हुआ है। इंजीनियर के रासिला राजू की वो आखिरी बातचीत सामने आई है, जो कि वो अपनी कजिन से फोन पर कर रही थी। इस बातचीत के दौरान रासिला ने अपनी बिल्डिंग के नौवीं मंजिल पर किसी के घुसने की आवाज सुनी। इसके बाद जो हुआ वो बेहद खौफनाक था।
