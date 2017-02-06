आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

इंफोसिस इंजीनियर हत्याकांड: फोन पर रासिला के ये थे आखिरी शब्द

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 03:53 PM IST
Someone Entering My Work Bay- last words of infosys techie rasila raju

पुणे के इंफोसिस कैंपस में महिला इंजीनियर मर्डर में नया खुलासा हुआ है। इंजीनियर के रासिला राजू की वो आखिरी बातचीत सामने आई है, जो कि वो अपनी कजिन से फोन पर कर रही थी। इस बातचीत के दौरान रासिला ने अपनी बिल्डिंग के नौवीं मंजिल पर किसी के घुसने की आवाज सुनी। इसके बाद जो हुआ वो बेहद खौफनाक था।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

someone entering my work bay k rasila raju

झगड़ा खत्म

श‌िवपाल नहीं बनाएंगे नई पार्टी, मैं कल से करूंगा सपा के लिए प्रचार: मुलायम

i will campaign for samajwadi party says mulayam singh

Most Viewed

तस्वीरें: लव मैरिज करने की मिली खौफनाक सजा, इतना मारा कि सिर के बाल व खाल गायब

Honour killing in Hisar haryana, Youth murdered for inter caste marriage
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

इंजीनियर बेटे ने बताया आखिर क्यों रह रहा था 15 द‌िन से मां की लाश के साथ

man was living with his dead mother
  • रविवार, 5 फरवरी 2017
  • +

‘वो मुझे पोर्न स्टार बनाना चाहता है’

he wants to make me porn star
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top