रेप केस में राम रहीम अगर जेल न जाते तो अगले निशाने पर थे 'नेता जी'
rape convicted gurmeet Ram Rahim wants to make a film on subhash chandra boss
Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 04:03 PM IST
साध्वी रेप केस में अगर डेरा प्रमुख गुरमीत राम रहीम को सजा न होती तो अगले निशाने पर उनके 'नेता जी' ही थे। इसके लिए सारी तैयारियां पूरी हो चुकी थीं।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
