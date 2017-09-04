बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जानिए, जेल में किस किस से मिलना चाहते हैं राम रहीम, इतना आसान नहीं
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Crime
›
know whom to ram rahim wants to meet in the bar
{"_id":"59ad53564f1c1bec278b526b","slug":"know-whom-to-ram-rahim-wants-to-meet-in-the-bar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e, \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 06:51 PM IST
रेप केस में रोहतक जेल में सजा काट रहे गुरमीत राम रहीम किस किस से मिलना चाहते हैं, ये नाम उन्होंने जेल प्रशासन को दे दिए हैं, लेकिन ये इतना आसान नहीं है।राम रहीम ने जो लिस्ट जेल प्रशासन को सौंपी है, उसके मुताबिक वे हनीप्रीत, अपनी मां, दोनों बेटियों, दामाद, बेटा और बहू के अलावा दो डेरा प्रबंधकों से मिलना चाहते हैं।
रोहतक जेल प्रशासन ने उक्त लिस्ट को सिरसा पुलिस को सौंप दिया है, ताकि सूची में शामिल लोगों की जांच करने के बाद ही परिजनों को मिलने की अनुमति दी जा सके। नियम है कि कैदी से मिलने आने वालों की जांच पुलिस करती है, ताकि इनमें से कोई आपराधिक प्रवृत्ति का व्यक्ति कैदी तक न पहुंच सके।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59abd1034f1c1b0d278b4fea","slug":"why-people-are-talking-about-duplicate-ram-rahim-locked-in-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0921\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, 3 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923?","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59aa80ef4f1c1b0b278b4da0","slug":"victim-statement-in-cbi-evidence-report-big-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a90a3a4f1c1b09278b4ac2","slug":"randy-couple-having-intimate-at-riverbank-in-colombia","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"59ad48e14f1c1b5e738b4f3e","slug":"weapons-seized-from-ram-rahim-ashram-dera-sacha-sauda-in-sirsa","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIDEO: \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0938\u094c\u0926\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0916\u0940\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ad1c654f1c1be1278b5160","slug":"ram-rahim-sentenced-in-sadhvi-rape-case-weapons-recovery-from-dera-sacha-sauda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Photos: \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0938\u094c\u0926\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0916\u0940\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ad48734f1c1b4a738b517b","slug":"ram-rahim-s-dera-sacha-sauda-internal-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e: \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u0938\u0942\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!