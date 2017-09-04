Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
teachersday teachersday

जानिए, जेल में किस किस से मिलना चाहते हैं राम रहीम, इतना आसान नहीं

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, Presented by: अविजय हरित

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 06:51 PM IST
know whom to ram rahim wants to meet in the bar

रेप केस में रोहतक जेल में सजा काट रहे गुरमीत राम रहीम किस किस से मिलना चाहते हैं, ये नाम उन्होंने जेल प्रशासन को दे दिए हैं, लेकिन ये इतना आसान नहीं है।राम रहीम ने जो लिस्ट जेल प्रशासन को सौंपी है, उसके मुताबिक वे हनीप्रीत, अपनी मां, दोनों बेटियों, दामाद, बेटा और बहू के अलावा दो डेरा प्रबंधकों से मिलना चाहते हैं।

रोहतक जेल प्रशासन ने उक्त लिस्ट को सिरसा पुलिस को सौंप दिया है, ताकि सूची में शामिल लोगों की जांच करने के बाद ही परिजनों को मिलने की अनुमति दी जा सके।  नियम है कि कैदी से मिलने आने वालों की जांच पुलिस करती है, ताकि इनमें से कोई आपराधिक प्रवृत्ति का व्यक्ति कैदी तक न पहुंच सके। 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

ram rahim chandigarh dera sachcha sauda

न्यूक्लियर टेस्ट से थर्राया जापान

नॉर्थ कोरिया के न्यूक्लियर टेस्ट से थर्राया जापान, आबे ने कहा- अब बर्दाश्त नहीं

north korea claims tested hydrogen bomb, complete success

Most Viewed

आखिर क्यों जेल में बंद राम रहीम को डुप्लीकेट बता रहे लोग, 3 कारण?

why people are talking about duplicate Ram Rahim locked in jail
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

राम रहीम के मामले में सामने आई नई जानकारी

Victim statement in CBI Evidence Report, Big News
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

नदी किनारे बनाए अंतरंग संबंध, वीडियो वायरल होते ही प्रेमी जोड़ा गिरफ्तार

Randy couple having intimate at riverbank in Colombia
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

VIDEO: राम रहीम के डेरा सच्चा सौदा से मिला हथियारों का जखीरा

WEAPONS SEIZED FROM RAM RAHIM ASHRAM DERA SACHA SAUDA IN SIRSA 03:03
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

राम रहीम का डेरा: अपनी फोर्स अपनी करेंसी, सूई से जहाज तक बनाने की तैयारी थी

ram rahim's dera sacha sauda internal story
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
POET SANTOSH ANAND RECITED POEMS IN AMAR UJALA KAVYA MAHAKUMBH IN AGRA
इरशाद

कवि संतोष आनंद के काव्य रस का लें आनंद

javed akhtar a classic example of self made man
काव्य चर्चा

जावेद अख़्तर: अपनी महबूबा में अपनी मां देखे, बिन मां के लड़कों की फ़ितरत होती है

Sarveshwar Dayal Saxena poems Hindi Kavita Kitna Achaa Hota
इरशाद

सर्वेश्वरदयाल सक्सेना : एक-दूसरे को बिना जाने, पास-पास होना...

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!