पढ़ें, चंदन और हाथी के दातों की तस्करी से करोड़ों कमाने वाले वीरप्पन की जिंदगी के कई सच
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 05:40 PM IST
दक्षिण भारत के जंगलों में अपने आतंक के लिए पहचाने जाने वाले वीरप्पन के एनकाउंटर से जुड़ा एक बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक तत्कालीन एसटीएफ चीफ विजय कुमार ने अपनी किताब ने ये खुलासा किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि वीरप्पन को मारने में नामी बिजनेमैन ने मदद की थी। आईए आपको बतातें हैं वीरप्पन के एनकाउंटर से लेकर उसके जीवन से जुड़ी कुछ अहम बातें....
