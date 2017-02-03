आपका शहर Close

पढ़ें, चंदन और हाथी के दातों की तस्करी से करोड़ों कमाने वाले वीरप्पन की जिंदगी के कई सच

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 05:40 PM IST
know about veerappan encounter and life who earned crores through smuggling

दक्षिण भारत के जंगलों में अपने आतंक के लिए पहचाने जाने वाले वीरप्पन के एनकाउंटर से जुड़ा एक बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक तत्कालीन एसटीएफ चीफ विजय कुमार ने अपनी किताब ने ये खुलासा किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि वीरप्पन को मारने में नामी बिजनेमैन ने मदद की थी। आईए आपको बतातें हैं वीरप्पन के एनकाउंटर से लेकर उसके जीवन से जुड़ी कुछ अहम बातें....

