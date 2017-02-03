बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ताजमहल में दीवार फांदकर घुसा युवक, मचा हड़कंप
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 01:21 PM IST
दुनिया के चर्चित अजूबों में से एक ताजमहल में अजीबो-गरीब घटना सामने आई है। ताजमहल के बंद होने के बावजदू एक युवक उसमें घुस गया। युवक की इस हरकत के बाद हड़कंप मच गया है।
