लड़कियों: कोई आपका पीछा करे, तो क्या करें?

दिव्या आर्य/ बीबीसी

Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 01:49 PM IST
informations for woman what to do when they are facing stalking

बेंगलुरू में एक ऐसा सीसीटीवी फुटेज सामने आया है जिसमें स्कूटर पर सवार दो युवकों ने एक रात में एक युवती को रोका, छेड़खानी की और फिर उसे सड़क पर गिराकर फ़रार हो गए। बेंगलुरू में नए साल के जश्न के दौरान भी कुछ महिलाओं के साथ ऐसे ही व्यवहार की शिकायत दर्ज हुई थी।

कुछ हफ्ते पहले राजधानी दिल्ली से सटे गुड़गांव के एक मेट्रो स्टेशन पर 32 साल की एक महिला की चाकू से गोदकर हत्या कर दी गई। ये हमला कथित तौर पर कई दिनों से उसका पीछा कर रहे एक आदमी ने किया।

पिछले महीने दिल्ली के बुराड़ी इलाके में एक साल से एक औरत का पीछा कर रहे एक आदमी ने खुले-आम कैंची से बार-बार मारकर उसकी हत्या कर दी थी। अगर आप या आपके जाननेवाली किसी औरत के साथ ऐसा हो रहा हो तो ये जानकारी आपकी मदद कर सकती है।

  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
