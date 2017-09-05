Download App
चहेती हनीप्रीत से जेल में चाहकर भी मिल नहीं सकते राम रहीम, 3 कारण

अभिषेक तिवारी

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 03:31 PM IST
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh cannot meet Honeypreet Insan even in jail

रेप केस में रोहतक जेल में सजा काट रहे गुरमीत राम रहीम ने भले ही हनीप्रीत से मिलने की आस जाहिर की हो, लेकिन मौजूदा हालात में तो ये संभव नहीं दिखाई दे रहा।

 

