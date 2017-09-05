बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
झूठी निकली हनीप्रीत के बारे में फैली अफवाह, सामने आया नया क्लू
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 03:26 PM IST
रेप केस में सजा काट रहे गुरमीत राम रहीम की करीबी हनीप्रीत के बारे में दो दिन से चल रही अफवाह आखिरकार झूठी निकली। हालांकि एक नया क्लू भी सामने आया। दो दिन से अफवाह थी कि राम रहीम की मुंहबोली बेटी और राजदार हनीप्रीत को रविवार को मुंबई से गिरफ्तार कर लिया है, लेकिन न तो इसकी पुष्टि हरियाणा पुलिस ने की थी और न ही महाराष्ट्र पुलिस ने।
