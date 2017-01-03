बाप की रॉड से हत्या कर खूब रोई बेटी, बोली- करना चाहते थे रेप
daughter kills her father while he was trying to rape in Bareilly
रेप और छेड़छाड़ की घटनाएं यूपी की लचर कानून व्यवस्था पर हमेशा एक बड़ा सवाल बनी रहती हैं। रेप की वारदातों का एक काला सच ये भी सामने आया है कि ज्यादातर ये घटनाएं जानकारों के हाथों ही होती है। उत्तर प्रदेश के बरेली से ऐसी ही दर्दनाक घटना सामने आई है, जहां एक मजबूर बेटी सोनाक्षी (बदला हुआ नाम) को अपनी इज्जत बचाने के लिए खूनी मंजर का सहारा लेना पड़ा।
