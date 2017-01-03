आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

बाप की रॉड से हत्या कर खूब रोई बेटी, बोली- करना चाहते थे रेप

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला, बरेली

Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 11:27 AM IST
daughter kills her father while he was trying to rape in Bareilly

रेप और छेड़छाड़ की घटनाएं यूपी की लचर कानून व्यवस्था पर हमेशा एक बड़ा सवाल बनी रहती हैं। रेप की वारदातों का एक काला सच ये भी सामने आया है कि ज्यादातर ये घटनाएं जानकारों के हाथों ही होती है। उत्तर प्रदेश के बरेली से ऐसी ही दर्दनाक घटना सामने आई है, जहां एक मजबूर बेटी सोनाक्षी (बदला हुआ नाम) को अपनी इज्जत बचाने के लिए खूनी मंजर का सहारा लेना पड़ा।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bareilly up

यूपी का रण

बोले मोदी-एक पार्टी को बेटे की, दूसरी को पैसे तो तीसरी को परिवार की चिंता

pm modi lucknow visit before up election

Most Viewed

{"_id":"586a5f804f1c1b0152158745","slug":"minor-girl-killed-by-boy-friend-at-jalandhar-of-punjab-dead-body-found-in-farms","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0936\u0935?","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

शादी करने की जिद ने ली लड़की की जान, देखिए किस हाल में मिला शव?

minor girl killed by boy friend at jalandhar of punjab, dead body found in farms
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"58635f3f4f1c1b8940eed002","slug":"ed-raid-on-ludhiana-businessman-house-and-showroom-found-58-lakh-old-and-new-currency","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e '\u0916\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e', \u092c\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0942\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0930\u0916\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u0915\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0927\u0928","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

व्यापारी के घर से मिला 'खजाना', बाथरूम में छिपा रखा था अकूत काला धन

ed raid on ludhiana businessman house and showroom, found 58 lakh old and new currency
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586a24ad4f1c1b0f781584c3","slug":"sources-says-women-molested-in-bengaluru-in-front-of-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"1500 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u091b\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

1500 पुलिसकर्मियों के सामने होती रही महिलाओं से छेड़छाड़, कपड़े फाड़े

sources says women molested in Bengaluru in front of police
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"586a7a8a4f1c1bff511587a8","slug":"woman-raped-at-night-hamirpur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u094c\u091a \u0917\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u00a0","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

रात के अंधेरे में शौच गई महिला का किया दुष्कर्म, फिर कपड़े ले गया साथ  

woman raped at night hamirpur
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586a6a204f1c1b00521586e2","slug":"deaf-child-rape","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a ","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"586aa1d44f1c1b4d56158c4d","slug":"rape-victim-attempted-self-immolation-in-kotwali","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u092a \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0924\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

रेप पीड़िता ने कोतवाली में किया आत्मदाह का प्रयास

Rape victim attempted self-immolation in Kotwali
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586a9f6c4f1c1b1c7e1587ef","slug":"panipat-women-rape","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940\u092a\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u094b\u0939\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

पानीपत की महिला के साथ रोहतक के गांव में दुराचार

panipat, women,rape
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
नाना पाटेकर ने कहा- जिंदगी भर संजय दत्त के साथ काम नहीं करूंगा

नाना पाटेकर ने कहा- जिंदगी भर संजय दत्त के साथ काम नहीं करूंगा

करीना कपूर का इनकम टैक्‍स अकाउंट हैक करने वाले काे पुलिस ने पकड़ा

करीना कपूर का इनकम टैक्‍स अकाउंट हैक करने वाले काे पुलिस ने पकड़ा

'पत्थर' बना देता है इस कुएं का पानी, भूलकर भी न छुएं

'पत्थर' बना देता है इस कुएं का पानी, भूलकर भी न छुएं

लोगों ने कहा, 'मर्दों जैसे चलती और बैठती है' तो देखिए इस डांसर ने क्या किया

लोगों ने कहा, 'मर्दों जैसे चलती और बैठती है' तो देखिए इस डांसर ने क्या किया

﻿