नशे में टल्ली था दूल्हा, दुल्हन ने दरवाजे से लौटा दी बारात

ब्यूरो, ललितपुर

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 02:39 PM IST
bride refuses to marry as she found groom drunk

शहर कोतवाली अंतर्गत रोंडा गांव में आई बारात में दूल्हे को नशे में टल्ली देखकर दुल्हन ने शादी से इनकार कर दिया। इस कारण बात बैरंग वापस लौट गई।

दलित v/s दलित हुआ राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

राम के मुकाबले मीरा, राष्ट्रपति के लिए पहली बार दलित बनाम दलित मुकाबला

Opposition Parties Announced Mira kumar's name for Presidential Candidate after meeting in Delhi

