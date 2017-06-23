बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नशे में टल्ली था दूल्हा, दुल्हन ने दरवाजे से लौटा दी बारात
Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 02:39 PM IST
शहर कोतवाली अंतर्गत रोंडा गांव में आई बारात में दूल्हे को नशे में टल्ली देखकर दुल्हन ने शादी से इनकार कर दिया। इस कारण बात बैरंग वापस लौट गई।
