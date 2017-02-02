बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पुणे इंफोसिस महिला इंजीनियर के हत्याकांड में 6 सनसनीखेज खुलासे
Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 10:40 AM IST
पुणे के इंफोसिस कैंपस में हुए इंजीनियर हत्याकांड की जैसे-जैसे परतें खुल रही हैं, वैसे-वैसे नए मोड़ सामने आ रहे हैं। गार्ड की क्रूरता के अलावा अब कुछ नए ऐसे खुलासे सामने आए हैं, जिनके बारे में जान कर जांच में जुटी पुलिस भी दंग रह गई।
दरअसल केरल के कोझिकोड़ की रहने वाली रासिला राजू की गार्ड ने कथित तौर पर कंप्यूटर केबल से गला घोंट कर हत्या कर दी थी। जानें इस वारदात से जुड़े कुछ अहम खुलासे...
