दुनिया के ऐसे 10 मासूम बच्चे जो शौक, पैसे और बदले की आग में हो गए खूंखार

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 03:42 PM IST
10 horrific murders which commited by children 

बदलते परिवेश में बच्चे वक्त से पहले ही बड़े हो रहे हैं। एक तरफ वे कम उम्र में तमाम तरह की उपलब्धियां हासिल कर रहे हैं, तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ वे आपराधिक गतिविधियों को अंजाम भी दे रहे हैं। चोरी, अपहरण, फिरौती, किडनैपिंग, ब्लैकमेलिंग और रेप से लेकर हत्या करने से भी उन्हें कोई परहेज नहीं है। ऐसी घटनाएं भी सामने आती हैं, जब किशोरों ने अपनी यौन इच्छाओं की तृप्ति के लिए छोटी बच्चियों तक को शिकार बनाया है। पैसा और पावर का नशा भी मासूमों को अपराध की दुनिया में धकेलने से पीछे नहीं है। आईए बताते हैं दुनिया के ऐसे 10 खतरनाक बच्चों की टेरर कहानी, जो शौक, पैसा और बदले की आग में हो गए खूंखार।

