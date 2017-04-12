आपका शहर Close

GLA में प्रतिभागियों ने 'अग्रता 17' में जमकर मचाया धमाल, तस्वीरें बनी गवाह

Presented By: अभिषेक तिवारी

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 07:45 PM IST
Students of GLA University have performed very well in Agrata 17

जीएलए विश्वविद्यालय के प्रबंधन संकाय द्वारा सामाजिक सरोकारों से जुड़े दो दिवसीय प्रबंधन महोत्सव ‘अग्रता’ में विद्यार्थियों और प्रतिभागियों ने जमकर धमाल मचाया। इसमें छात्र-छात्राओं के बीच एकल एवं समूह गायन प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया।

 

