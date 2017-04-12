GLA में प्रतिभागियों ने 'अग्रता 17' में जमकर मचाया धमाल, तस्वीरें बनी गवाह
जीएलए विश्वविद्यालय के प्रबंधन संकाय द्वारा सामाजिक सरोकारों से जुड़े दो दिवसीय प्रबंधन महोत्सव ‘अग्रता’ में विद्यार्थियों और प्रतिभागियों ने जमकर धमाल मचाया। इसमें छात्र-छात्राओं के बीच एकल एवं समूह गायन प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया।
