आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

एक ऐसा अनोखा कैफे, जो देखने वालों की बढ़ा देता है एनर्जी

+बाद में पढ़ें

मनीष शांडिल्य / बीबीसी

Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 05:25 PM IST
Bihar's unique 'Energy Cafe '

क्या आप जानते हैं कि देश में एक ऐसा अनोखा कैफे है जो देखने वालों को जबरदस्त एनर्जी देता है। ये कैफे स्थित है बिहार में। पटना के बेली रोड में मौजूद विद्युत भवन के अहाते में दाखिल होते ही चटखदार रंगों में सजी एक छोटी सी बिल्डिंग लोगों का ध्यान अपनी ओर खींचती है। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bihar news bihar state power holding

महासंग्राम 2017

#PunjabPolls: पंजाब में 75 प्रतिशत मतदान, ईवीएम में बंद हुई उम्मीदवारों की किस्मत

punjab polls, punjab election, voting for punjab assembly election 2017

Most Viewed

फेसबुक को भारत से खत्म कर देता 26 साल का ये युवक, अगर मिल जाता उसे मौका

anubhav mittal was planing to launch facebook like networking site in india
  • रविवार, 5 फरवरी 2017
  • +

सपना चौधरी नहीं, यहां बेटियों का गीत यूट्यूब पर सुपरहिट, आप भी हो जाएंगे आवाज के मुरीद...

Haryanavi song viral on youtube, Schools student sing that song
  • रविवार, 5 फरवरी 2017
  • +

12वीं पास युवक के लिए घर छोड़ भारत आई ये अमेरिकी गोरी, प्रपोज किया और कर ली शादी

American Girl Marriad to Himachali Boy, Read Love Story.
  • रविवार, 5 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

दो जेल अफसरों में 4 साल चला प्यार, अब 100 रुपये में शादी

Two officers love four years, now married only Rs 100
  • रविवार, 5 फरवरी 2017
  • +

पटना: सरकार ने 1190 स्कूलों को बंद करने का दिया नोटिस

patna government pass a notice for private schools
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top