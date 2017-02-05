बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एक ऐसा अनोखा कैफे, जो देखने वालों की बढ़ा देता है एनर्जी
Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 05:25 PM IST
क्या आप जानते हैं कि देश में एक ऐसा अनोखा कैफे है जो देखने वालों को जबरदस्त एनर्जी देता है। ये कैफे स्थित है बिहार में। पटना के बेली रोड में मौजूद विद्युत भवन के अहाते में दाखिल होते ही चटखदार रंगों में सजी एक छोटी सी बिल्डिंग लोगों का ध्यान अपनी ओर खींचती है।
