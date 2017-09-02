बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरों में देखें कुछ इस कदर बदल रही है आदिवासियों की जिंदगी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Madhya Pradesh
›
Pics: how are changing the lives of tribals
{"_id":"59aac7c54f1c1b746a8b469d","slug":"pics-how-are-changing-the-lives-of-tribals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0926\u0930 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 08:31 PM IST
मध्य प्रदेश की बैगा और गोंड जनजातियां जंगलों में रहती हैं। धीरे-धीरे इन जनजातियों की नई पीढ़ियां अपने पुराने रीति रिवाज़ों को छोड़ रही हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59aa41834f1c1be9278b4d18","slug":"honeypreet-insan-escaped-to-nepal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59aa6ac24f1c1b56738b4dc1","slug":"ram-rahim-sentencing-honeypreet-insan-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0909\u0930\u094d\u092b '\u0939\u0928\u0940', \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u091b\u093e\u0908? \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a8fa0d4f1c1be0278b4b58","slug":"ram-rahim-wants-to-make-a-film-on-neta-ji","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59aab05c4f1c1b696a8b468d","slug":"superstition-in-dholpur","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0927\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0926 \u092a\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0943\u0924 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092c\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a9aaff4f1c1b5c738b4b99","slug":"71504291583-mirzapur-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0926\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0935\u0948\u0927 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u0902\u0926\u0942\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0935\u0928 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a96c104f1c1be5278b4d1a","slug":"31504275472-noida-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u092a\u0917\u0922 \u0935 \u0930\u093e\u092f\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u092d\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u091c\u092e\u093e\u092b\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!