kavya kavya

तस्वीरों में देखें कुछ इस कदर बदल रही है आदिवासियों की जिंदगी

+बाद में पढ़ें

बीबीसी, हिंदी

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 08:31 PM IST
Pics: how are changing the lives of tribals

मध्य प्रदेश की बैगा और गोंड जनजातियां जंगलों में रहती हैं। धीरे-धीरे इन जनजातियों की नई पीढ़ियां अपने पुराने रीति रिवाज़ों को छोड़ रही हैं।

tribals changing the lives

