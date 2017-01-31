25 साल से मर्द के भेष में खुद को क्यों छिपा रही है ये औरत, कहानी हैरान कर देगी
ये मर्दाना कपड़ों में कौन खड़ा है...यूपी के आईपीएस अफसर नवनीत सिकेरा की फेसबुक वॉल पर जब कमला की तस्वीर के साथ ये लाइनें दिखीं तो हम भी चौंक गए। कमर तक लंबे बालों को खुद अपने हाथों से काटते वक्त कमला को बेहद तकलीफ हुई थी लेकिन इसके पीछे की वजह और भी तकलीफदेह है। यहां जानें, 25 साल से ज्यादा वक्त से मर्दाना भेष में अपने अंदर की महिला को छिपाने वाली कमला की कहानी...
